UAE reports 779 new coronavirus infections, five deaths

The UAE reported on Tuesday 779 new coronavirus infections and five deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 31,086 and the death toll to 253, according to the country's health ministry.

The country has conducted more than 2 million coronavirus tests in line with its strategy to ramp up testing, according to a Monday announcement by the ministry.

Minister of Health, Dr. Abdul Rahman al-Owais, said: “We are adopting a proactive approach to stem the virus’ spread in the country. We are now at a critical juncture that requires individual responsibility; we all must honor our responsibility to society and stand alongside our first line of defense and our leadership to survive the crisis,” state news agency WAM reported.

The total number of recovered cases of has reached 15,982 with 325 cases recovering in the past 24 hours after receiving treatment, the ministry of health reported.

