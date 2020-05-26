UK govt. minister quits in protest over senior aide trip amid coronavirus lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government suffered its first resignation over the controversy surrounding senior aide Dominic Cummings’ trip across country during coronavirus lockdown when Douglas Ross, a minister for Scotland, quit in protest on Tuesday.
“The reaction to this news shows that Mr Cummings’ interpretation of the government advice was not shared by the vast majority of people who have done as the government asked,” Ross said in a Twitter statement announcing his departure from government.
Cummings drove 250 miles from London to access childcare when Britons were being told to stay at home to fight COVID-19.
He then faced calls to quit from lawmakers, Church of England bishops, police officers, and scientists over his trip to County Durham, northern England, which they said had damaged citizens’ trust in public health messaging.
Last Update: 09:29 KSA 12:29 - GMT 09:29