UK govt. minister quits in protest over senior aide trip amid coronavirus lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government suffered its first resignation over the controversy surrounding senior aide Dominic Cummings’ trip across country during coronavirus lockdown when Douglas Ross, a minister for Scotland, quit in protest on Tuesday.

“The reaction to this news shows that Mr Cummings’ interpretation of the government advice was not shared by the vast majority of people who have done as the government asked,” Ross said in a Twitter statement announcing his departure from government.

I haven't commented publicly on the situation with Dominic Cummings as I have waited to hear the full details. I welcome the statement to clarify matters, but there remains aspects of the explanation which I have trouble with. As a result I have resigned as a government Minister. pic.twitter.com/6yXLyMzItJ — Douglas Ross MP (@Douglas4Moray) May 26, 2020

Cummings drove 250 miles from London to access childcare when Britons were being told to stay at home to fight COVID-19.

He then faced calls to quit from lawmakers, Church of England bishops, police officers, and scientists over his trip to County Durham, northern England, which they said had damaged citizens’ trust in public health messaging.

