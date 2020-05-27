Coronavirus: Dubai government employees to fully return to offices from June 14

Dubai government employees will 50 percent return to offices on Sunday, May 31, and 100 percent return to the office on June 14, a Tweet from the Dubai government's official account read.

The emirate has gradually been walking back lockdown restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Dubai said it would be easing restrictions on movement, allowing people to move freely between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. from Wednesday. Many businesses including retail and wholesale shops, educational and training institutes, children learning and therapy centers, sports academies, indoor gyms, sports and fitness clubs, cinemas, and entertainment and leisure attractions such as Dubai ice rink and the Dolphinarium have also been allowed to open.

All individuals will still be required to wear face masks as well as maintain social distancing requirements of no less than two meters while in public.

The United Arab Emirates slowly began lifting restrictions in recent weeks following 24-hour cufews that were part of a national disinfection program.

Earlier this month, Dubai allowed hotel beaches to open and outdoor tourism and sports activities for groups of five people or less following a period of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants and shops have also been allowed to operate but only with a 30 percent capacity in order to maintain social distancing. Parking spaces available at malls were reduced to a 25 percent availability to limit the possibility of overcrowding. Beauty salons have also been allowed to operate but on an appointment basis only, offering only hair and nail services.

Children under the age of 12 and adults over 60, as well as those who have preexisting conditions are not allowed to visit any public places or businesses for their own safety.

The UAE reported 31,086 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday; however, more than half of those infected have recovered so far. The death toll remains relatively low with 253 fatalities.

