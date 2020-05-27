Coronavirus: Iran records 2,008 new cases as COVID-19 outbreak continues

Iran’s health ministry said that the death toll in Iran had reached 7,564 with 141,591 confirmed cases, with 2,008 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as the outbreak in the country continued to spread.
The numbers were announced by the Ministry of Health spokesperson on Twitter.
“We are among the countries that have been successful in their fight against this dangerous virus,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech to parliament broadcast live on state TV.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
Because of the outbreak, the lawmakers postponed a traditional visit to the shrine of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.
After 69 days, Iran reopened holy Shiite sites and shrines across the country. Pilgrims have to respect social distancing regulations when entering.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 11:17 KSA 14:17 - GMT 11:17