Coronavirus: Oman records 255 new cases, smaller increase then recent days

Oman recorded a relatively small in increase in the number of its coronavirus cases, reporting 255 new cases on Wednesday.
The total number of cases is now 8,373.
The death toll is 38, with 2,177 people having recovered.
The majority of the cases (166) were Omani citizens, with the remaining 89 cases non-Omanis.
On Sunday, the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the country reported its largest ever daily increase of 513.
On Tuesday, it reported 348 new coronavirus cases.
Wednesday's rise of 255 is therefore a slowdown in the spread.
Developing.
Last Update: 09:35 KSA 12:35 - GMT 09:35