Coronavirus: Oman to end Muscat lockdown on May 29

Oman is to end on May 29 the lockdown implemented to slow the spread of coronavirus in the province of Muscat, including the capital city, according to Oman's national news agency.

Muscat, the district of Muttrah and the town ofJalan Bani Buali town were put on lockdown on April 10 to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Oman. The committee later announced it would be extending the closure until the first week of May. It then extended the lockdown again on May 5.

The government statement also said that at least 50 percent of employees will be working from their offices from May 31.

The country also banned Ramadan mass gatherings during the Islamic holy month, which finished this past weekend, to prevent people from contracting and spreading the disease to others.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The Supreme Committee for dealing with Covid-19 decides to Lift health lockdown across Muscat Governorate and inactivates the decision to exempt employees from attendance in Government bodies and the need for the return of at least 50% of employees in each unit.#omanvscovid19 pic.twitter.com/u2WSjsEaIY — Oman VS Covid19 - عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 27, 2020

Only 255 new cases on Friday

Oman recorded a relatively small in increase in the number of its coronavirus cases, reporting 255 new cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases is now 8,373.

The death toll is 38, with 2,177 people having recovered.

The majority of the cases (166) were Omani citizens, with the remaining 89 cases non-Omanis.

Last Update: 10:56 KSA 13:56 - GMT 10:56