Coronavirus: Oman to end Muscat lockdown on May 29

Oman is to end on May 29 the lockdown implemented to slow the spread of coronavirus in the province of Muscat, including the capital city, according to Oman's national news agency.
The Supreme Committee for dealing with Covid-19 decides to Lift health lockdown across Muscat Governorate and inactivates the decision to exempt employees from attendance in Government bodies and the need for the return of at least 50% of employees in each unit.#omanvscovid19 pic.twitter.com/u2WSjsEaIY— Oman VS Covid19 - عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 27, 2020
Only 255 new cases on Friday
#Statement No 90— وزارة الصحة - عُمان (@OmaniMOH) May 27, 2020
May 27, 2020 pic.twitter.com/DGToVg3QOo
Last Update: 10:56 KSA 13:56 - GMT 10:56