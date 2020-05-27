Coronavirus: Russia continues high daily deaths with 161, over 8,000 new cases

Russia said on Wednesday 161 people with the coronavirus had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 3,968.
Officials reported 8,338 new cases on Wednesday, pushing Russia's overall case tally to 370,680.
In recent days, Russia has regularly recorded above 8,000 new cases daily.
On Tuesday, health authorities reported a record rise in deaths, with 174 in one day.
Over 100 medics have died
Russia said Tuesday that at least 101 medics have died from coronavirus in the first such official announcement, while an online tally compiled by doctors gives a far higher figure.
"Last Friday 101 people were on the confirmed list," senior health ministry official Lyudmila Letnikova told lawmakers, Interfax news agency reported.
The head of the ministry's public health department told the parliamentary health committee that the ministry keeps a register of deaths of medical personnel, but this is the first time a figure has been given publicly.
