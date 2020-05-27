Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to extend tourist visas for three months free of charge

Saudi Arabia will extend tourist visas which expired during the suspension of international flights amid the coronavirus pandemic automatically for a period of three months free of charge, according to an official statement.
The Kingdom’s General Directorate of Passports announced that the General Directorate of Passports would extend the visas automatically through the system without the need for a visa holder to attend to headquarters of the passports department.
The General Directorate of Passports indicated that this step comes within the context of the Kingdom’s continuous efforts in dealing with the impacts and consequences of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Saudi Arabia initially suspended all international flights into and out of the Kingdom on March 15.
On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia confirmed it would resume domestic flights within the Kingdom starting May 31 via its national airlines, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, more than two months since suspending local travel as part of measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.
Saudi Arabia reported on Tuesday 1,931 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 76,726 and the death toll to 411.
