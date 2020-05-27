Coronavirus: UAE sets post-Ramadan distance learning hours as online classes resume

The United Arab Emirates has set post-Ramadan hours for online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic as the country resumes distance learning for public and private schools that implement the Ministry of Education’s curriculum.

Online classes will resume on Wednesday, May 27, across all public and private schools that implement the Ministry of Education’s curriculum.

“Access to classes via the 'Smart Learning' portal for students in the second and third cycles (grades five to 12) will begin at 09:00, while classes for students in the first cycle (grades one to four) will begin at 14:00,” the ministry explained in a statement.

The UAE extended distance learning for all government and private schools and universities until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry had previously announced class schedules for the post-Ramadan period, noting that it had set 20 classes per week are held in the first cycle, as well as students in the second cycle (grades five to eight), according to a statement on state news agency WAM.

The hours set for students in grades nine to twelve have been set at 25 scheduled classes per week across the general, elite, and advanced tracks.

The UAE reported on Tuesday 779 new coronavirus infections and five deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 31,086, and the death toll to 253, according to the country's health ministry.

