France stops using hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus patients: Report

Hydroxychloroquine tablets in a bottle. (File photo: Reuters)
Tommy Hilton, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 27 May 2020
France has reportedly stopped using one of the most publicized treatments for coronavirus, according to French journalist Adeline Francois on Twitter on Wednesday.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial and anti-inflammatory drug that has been used by several governments to treat patients suffering with COVID-19. The drug has recently been at the center of controversy after US President Donald Trump said he was taking it, despite experts warning it did not prevent catching COVID-19.

The World Health Organization suspended testing the malaria drug on COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns on Monday. Now, it appears France has backtracked on its use of the drug as well.

"Repeal of order authorizing hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 (official),:" tweeted BFMTV's Adeline Francois.

The French government has not publicly confirmed the report.

Governments across the world are racing to find a treatment for the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 people.

Developing.

Last Update: 08:09 KSA 11:09 - GMT 08:09

