France stops using hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus patients: Report

France has reportedly stopped using one of the most publicized treatments for coronavirus, according to French journalist Adeline Francois on Twitter on Wednesday.
Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial and anti-inflammatory drug that has been used by several governments to treat patients suffering with COVID-19. The drug has recently been at the center of controversy after US President Donald Trump said he was taking it, despite experts warning it did not prevent catching COVID-19.
The World Health Organization suspended testing the malaria drug on COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns on Monday. Now, it appears France has backtracked on its use of the drug as well.
"Repeal of order authorizing hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 (official),:" tweeted BFMTV's Adeline Francois.
The French government has not publicly confirmed the report.
Governments across the world are racing to find a treatment for the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 people.
Developing.
Read more:
Remdesivir, favipiravir, famotidine: Discover coronavirus vaccines, drugs in progress
French doctor Didier Raoult defiant on hydroxychloroquine despite study
Coronavirus: UAE says it is successfully treating patients with hydroxychloroquine
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 08:09 KSA 11:09 - GMT 08:09