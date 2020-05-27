Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,815 new cases, 14 deaths

Saudi Arabia reported on Tuesday 1,815 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 78,541 and the death toll to 425, according to the Saudi Health Ministry.
The ministry reported its highest daily toll on May 16 with 2,840 new cases. The number of new daily cases has since been decreasing day by day.
The Kingdom also reported 2,572 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 51,022 so far.
The Kingdom currently has the highest number of cases in the region; however, it is also by far the largest country in the GCC, both in terms of population and area. Saudi Arabia recorded its first case on March 2, after a Saudi Arabian national returned from Iran.
Easing restrictions
Saudi Arabia will ease coronavirus restrictions, resume some economic and commercial activities, and return to “normalcy,” as per the approval of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Kingdom's Ministry of Interior (MOI) announced earlier on Tuesday.
The Minister of Health Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah said on Monday that the Kingdom was going to begin a new phase of its coronavirus strategy from May 28 and that it would be based on two pillars: Health care system's capacity of accommodating critical cases and the policy of expanding testing and early detection.
