Watch: Sanitizing booths in Argentina to stop coronavirus spread in low income areas

Neighbors in the Padre Rodolfo Ricciardelli neighborhood, a low-income locality of Buenos Aires, have built sanitizing booths to disinfect themselves and stop the spread of COVID-19, as the country remains under lockdown to battle the pandemic.

“First of all prevention due to this pandemic, and well, we live in a place where we are totally overcrowded and among neighbors we decided to do this prevention (measure),” said Julio Mamani, resident of Padre Rodolfo Ricciardelli neighborhood.

“It consists of a tank with water and it works with the mechanism of a pump that pushes the water towards the nozzles that are inside this cabin so that people can disinfect themselves and enter their homes,” he added.

The new coronavirus has invaded the low-income neighborhoods of Latin America, and their millions of residents must now deal with two adverse realities: the lack of basic services and the impossibility to respect lockdown if they want to maintain their livelihoods. Drone images show the spatial reality for the ones living on the edges of metropolises such as Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Lima.

Argentina has been under lockdown for more than two months due to the pandemic. It has recorded more than 12,600 cases and 471 deaths.

