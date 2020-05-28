Bahrain allows Friday prayers in mosques from June 5, coronavirus tally at 9,977

Bahrain will resume holding Friday group prayers in mosques starting from June 5, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments said on Thursday.

The ministry said that mosques will be obliged to adhere to strict coronavirus precautionary measures and that any decisions related to the COVID-19 crisis will be subject to periodic review.

In late March, Bahrain, along with the rest of the Gulf countries, had suspended group prayers and Friday prayers in mosques, as part of the efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Gulf countries instructed Muslims to pray at home, even during the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

The Ministry of Health reported on Thursday 285 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bahrain up to 9,977.

Most of the new cases were expat workers, 208 out of 285, while the other 77 were people who came into contact with previously infected individuals.

Bahrain also reported the recovery of 143 patients, raising the total number of recoveries up to 5,295. The death toll stood at 15 fatalities.

The country had allowed Barbershops and Women’s salons to reopen as of Wednesday and the Ministry of Health said on Thursday that it inspected thousands of facilities to ensure their compliance with coronavirus precautionary measures.

Movie showings at outdoor cinemas, non-essential medical services, and professional sports exercises in outdoor spaces were all recently allowed to resume in the country.

Meanwhile, all commercial gyms, fitness studios, swimming pools, and recreation centers remain closed. Restaurants, tourist facilities, and cafes are to remain limited to delivery and take-out only. Shisha (hookah) cafes, public halls and event centers remain closed.

