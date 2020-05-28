Beaches, bars re-open, France exits coronavirus lockdown: All allowed activities

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday France was making progress in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, and unveiled steps to further relax restrictions. Here are the main points:

France’s beaches are to re-open from June 2.

A ban on anyone travelling more than 100 km (62 miles) from their homes, except in special cases, is to be lifted from June 2.

Cafes, bars and restaurants are to re-open across France from June 2. Customers must be kept at least 1 metre (yard) apart,

and in areas of the country designated as higher-risk “orange zones”, only the outdoor areas of cafes, bars and restaurants will be allowed to re-open.

Youths gather at the “Maldorme” cove rocks in Marseille, southeastern France, on May 16, 2020. (AFP)

Parks and public gardens in Paris, until now deemed to be in a COVID-19 “red zone”, are to re-open from June 2.

Major sports activities in France are to remain suspended until June 21.

A plan to re-open high schools and junior high schools across France will accelerate. Primary schools have re-opened in most places, but high schools have lagged behind.

A smartphone app that will allow the health authorities to identify if someone has been exposed to a COVID-19 carrier, and notify them, will be available from June 2. The rollout of the app was approved by the French parliament on Wednesday, despite concerns about privacy expressed by some lawmakers.

