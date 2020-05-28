Coronavirus: Kuwait Airways to lay off 1,500 foreign employees

Kuwait Airways will lay off 1,500 foreign employees due to the impact on its business by the coronavirus pandemic, the state-owned airline said on Thursday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



The job cuts will affect non-Kuwaiti employees and be across the airline, it said in a tweet, without disclosing which departments the lay-offs would come for.



Kuwaiti newspaper al-Qabas earlier reported the airline was cutting 25 percent of its 6,000 workforce, though employees holding Kuwaiti or Gulf citizenship would not be laid off.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The newspaper also said employees married to Kuwaitis would be safe from the job cuts.

Read more:

Kuwait records 752 new recoveries, its highest daily increase yet

International tourism set to fall by 70 percent amid coronavirus: UN Tourism Org

Kuwait will not extend 24-hour curfew

Last Update: 13:28 KSA 16:28 - GMT 13:28