Coronavirus: Kuwait records 752 new recoveries, its highest daily increase yet

Kuwait recorded 752 new coronavirus recoveries over the past 24 hours, marking its highest daily increase in recovered cases yet, a health ministry spokesman said on Thursday.



Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



An additional 3,396 COVID-19 tests were administered which detected 845 new cases, raising the total number of confirmed infections to 24,112 in the country.



The ministry also recorded 10 new deaths, raising the death toll to 185 so far.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Despite the increasing number of cases, more than half of those infected in Kuwait have recovered, according to the health ministry’s latest tally. Meanwhile, only 197 of the 15,229 active cases are in the intensive care unit, the rest of the patients are in stable condition with minor to mild symptoms.





The first three cases in Kuwait were announced on February 24, all of which had arrived from Iran which was witnessing an explosion of cases at the time. Many of the subsequent cases confirmed in Kuwait during late February were also people arriving from Iran.

The country quickly imposed an 11-hour curfew beginning on March 22, along with heavy fines for breaking the rules. The curfew was extended to a 24-hour lockdown on May 10 as cases continued to increase.

On Monday, however, the government announced it will not extend the 24-hour curfew beyond May 30, according to the country's interior minister.



Read more:

Kuwait will not extend 24-hour curfew

UAE sees drop in daily numbers, records 563 new cases

UAE reports cleaner air with 30 pct reduction in nitrogen dioxide

Last Update: 11:53 KSA 14:53 - GMT 11:53