Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia begins allowing outdoor exercise, internal travel

Saudi Arabia has lifted restrictions on movement for residents within the country and is now allowing travel between its provinces in a partial easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, the Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Kingdom announced it would be entering a new phase of its coronavirus strategy on May 28. Today, the ministry confirmed that the new strategy had been put into place, lifting some of the restrictions imposed in lockdown.
From May 28 until May 30, residents with permits from the "Tawakkalna" app will be allowed to move between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. throughout the Kingdom, except Mecca.
The move also allows residents to travel between provinces in private vehicles within non-curfew hours.
More shops, including wholesale, retail and malls, will also be allowed to reopen in a further lifting of the lockdown restrictions, as long as all precautionary measures are adhered to.
All activities that don't allow social distancing remain banned until further notice.
Developing.
Last Update: 04:12 KSA 07:12 - GMT 04:12