Coronavirus: UAE confirms two more deaths, detection of 883 new cases

The United Arab Emirates confirmed two more deaths as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Wednesday, according to health officials, adding that 883 new cases were detected, raising the total number of infections so far to 31,969.

The new detections came after authorities conducted 27,540 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents.

Authorities also confirmed that 389 patients have fully recovered from COVID-19 after receiving the necessary medical care, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 16,371.

Men gather to fish at the creek in the Gulf city of Dubai, after the Emirati authorities eased some of the restrictions that were put in place in a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, on May 27, 2020. (AFP)

“The number of COVID-19 cases still receiving treatment now stands at 15,343 from different nationalities,” Dr. Amna Al Dahak al-Shamsi, official spokesperson for the UAE Government, said during the daily media briefing on COVID-19 updates.

The death toll in the UAE now stands at 255 after two more patients died on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Dubai began easing restrictions on movement, allowing people to move freely between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Many businesses including retail and wholesale shops, educational and training institutes, children learning and therapy centers, sports academies, indoor gyms, sports and fitness clubs, cinemas, and entertainment and leisure attractions were allowed to reopen.

Al-Shamsi stressed that the resumption of economic activity in the UAE was important to the country’s continued development, adding that the work of government authorities and in some economic sectors was never halted, and various entities continued working remotely to serve the community.

“Regarding the gradual return to normal life and amendments to the National Disinfection Program, they are being assessed by the relevant committees in every emirate to ensure the readiness of local economic sectors to serve the public and take all preventative measures,” she said.

“Whoever thinks that the resumption of activity means that the pandemic is over is mistaken. The responsibility belongs to the people and the country, and as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, ‘Everyone is responsible,’“ she added.

