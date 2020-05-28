Coronavirus: UAE says 30 pct of federal employees to return to work from May 31

The United Arab Emirates announced that 30 percent of employees in federal ministries, authorities, and institutions will return to their work starting May 31, adding that the capacity will gradually increase later on as the country eases coronavirus restrictions.

The decision announced on Wednesday said that the physical return to workplaces comes as the UAE enhances the continuity of government work, the gradual return of employees, and the provision of government services.

“The decision stresses that all preventive and precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, must be adhered to,” the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) said in a statement.

The decision will not apply to certain groups of employees, who will be exempted and allowed to continue to work remotely from their homes. These groups include: pregnant women, people of determination, people with pre-existing chronic health issues, people who suffer from underlying respiratory diseases like asthma and diabetes, as well as older employees, female employees who provide for their children in grade 9 and below until the end of the current school year, female employees who are mothers to children in foster care or those who care for people who require permanent health care under emergency conditions.

Employees who live with groups who are susceptible to health risks and their direct contacts, like elderly people or the people suffering from chronic diseases, weak immunity, or people of determination, will also be exempted from physically returning to their workplaces, the authorities added.

Also on Wednesday, officials announced 50 percent of Dubai government employees will return to offices starting on Sunday, May 31, and 100 percent will return on June 14.

On Wednesday, Dubai began easing restrictions on movement, allowing people to move freely between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Many businesses including retail and wholesale shops, educational and training institutes, children learning and therapy centers, sports academies, indoor gyms, sports and fitness clubs, cinemas, and entertainment and leisure attractions were allowed to reopen.

