International tourism is set to fall by 70 percent this year, marking the sector’s biggest slump since records began in the 1950s, United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili told newspaper Handelsblatt.



He said this prediction for the coronavirus-hit sector was based on the assumption that countries around the world would gradually open their borders from August.

For more on coronavirus, visit our dedicated section.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai restricts luxury, focuses on safety for tourism post-pandemic

Coronavirus: Staycations, local travel to kickstart UAE and GCC tourism, says report

Coronavirus: Dubai hopes to reopen for tourists at the beginning of July

Last Update: 11:55 KSA 14:55 - GMT 11:55