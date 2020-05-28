COVID-19: Oman records 636 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

Oman announced 636 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and 40 new deaths, the country’s Health Ministry reported.

The total case count in Oman now stands at 9,009, and health officials announced 2,177 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 345 newly infected are Omanis, and 291 are non-Omanis.

The Ministry of Health continues to urge everyone in the country to adhere to social distancing instructions and not go out unless necessary.

“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of coronavirus,” the ministry’s statement said.

Yesterday Oman recorded 255 new cases

Also on Wednesday, Oman announced it would end its lockdown in the Muscat province, including the capital, on May 29.

The government also said that at least 50 percent of employees will begin working in offices again beginning May 31.

