Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records more recoveries than new cases

Saudi Arabia’s recovery numbers continued to increase as it saw a downward trend with its decreasing daily new cases.
The Kingdom recorded 2,460 new recoveries while it detected only 1,581 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry on Friday.
A total of 57,013 individuals have recovered so far in Saudi Arabia, while the death toll remained relatively low at 458 fatalities, the health ministry confirmed in a statement.
Saudi Arabia confirmed 81,766 total infection cases so far, however, only 24,295 – about 30 percent –are active cases.
Last Update: 13:44 KSA 16:44 - GMT 13:44