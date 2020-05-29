Chinese civil aviation authorities plan to extend until June 30 their curbs on international flights imposed to restrain the spread of the coronavirus, the US embassy in Beijing said in a travel advisory on Friday.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
China has drastically cut such flights since March to allay concerns over infections brought by arriving passengers. A so-called “Five One” policy allows mainland carriers to fly just one flight a week on one route to any country and foreign airlines to operate just one flight a week to China.
Washington last week accused Beijing of making it impossible for US airlines to resume service to China. The US Transportation Department said in an order published on a US government website that Delta Air Lines and United Airlines want to resume flights to China in June.
Coronavirus: China plans to extend international flight suspension until June 30
Chinese civil aviation authorities plan to extend until June 30 their curbs on international flights imposed to restrain the spread of the coronavirus, the US embassy in Beijing said in a travel advisory on Friday.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 17283 Views Coronavirus: Emirates allows booking flights from Dubai to 12 Arab states from July 1
- 11330 Views Coronavirus: Sudan ex-President Omar al-Bashir in hospital with symptoms, says report
- 6115 Views Netflix documentary criticized for saying Saudi Arabia gained independence in 1932
- 4475 Views Iran’s IRGC warns US after receiving new combat vessels
- 3359 Views ‘A Century in Flux: Chapter II’ virtual exhibit highlights women in Arab art
- 1536 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia sets guidelines for malls, industrial sector, as it reopens
- 156833 Views Iranian girl, 13, beheaded by father in reported honor killing
- 62239 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to ease restrictions, restart business, return to ‘normal’
- 41370 Views Wuhan lab had 3 live strains of bat coronavirus, none match COVID-19: Chinese media
- 34645 Views No masks, distancing amid coronavirus: Pictures of American Air flights cause uproar
- 20864 Views Before Pakistan plane crash, pilot warned landing could be ‘troublesome’
- 17283 Views Coronavirus: Emirates allows booking flights from Dubai to 12 Arab states from July 1