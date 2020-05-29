Coronavirus: Dubai re-opens four beaches, major parks starting May 29

Dubai is re-opening four beaches and major parks to the public starting Friday, the Dubai Media Office announced on Thursday as the emirate begins easing coronavirus restrictions.

Dubai will re-open JBR beach, Al Mamzar, Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim beaches, as well as major parks and the Dubai Frame to the general public.

Dubai’s Municipality asked everyone to adhere to the coronavirus precautionary measures at all locations.

This is the latest in Dubai’s measures to re-open the emirate and ease coronavirus restrictions, after the emirate shorted curfew hours, and allowed gyms, cinemas, retail and wholesale shops, and other business activities to resume operations on Wednesday.

Dubai also announced on Thursday that all the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority's museums will re-open to the public starting from June 1, with a visitor capacity limit of 50 percent.

The emirate had previously only allowed hotel beaches to re-open, with access restricted to hotel guests on May 12. At the time, Dubai Municipality set strict precautionary guidelines, including: maintaining a two-meter distance between people and four-meter distance between two groups of people on beaches, restricting groups to no more than 10 people, and opening the beach with a limited capacity of 30 percent.

The Municipality set COVID-19 precautionary measures for parks, including:

Check temperature of all staff and visitors before entry.

Provide thermal scanners, cameras and thermometers for health checks to monitor potential infected cases.

Staff must wear masks and gloves at all times.

All visitors must wear a mask at all times, no visitor is allowed entry without wearing a mask (including children).

Practice social distancing (two meters between every two individuals).

Increase the frequency of cleaning and disinfection of park during and after operating hours.

Ensure availability of hand sanitizers in all public areas, including entrances and washrooms.

Close water fountains, water dispensers and work-out equipment.

Allocate an isolation area in the park for emergency use or in case of dealing with COVID-19 positive cases.

Mandate visitors to wear gloves while using self-renting equipment.

Two meter distance between people and four meter distance between two groups of people.

Limit groups to no more than 10 people (can be family, friends or trainers).

Fifty percent of the park’s car parking lot should be closed to the public.

High risk groups are prohibited from entering the park.

All public seating and benches in the park must be sanitized after every customer’s use with a minimum frequency of once per hour during operating hours.

No entertainment activities of any kind to be performed.

