Coronavirus: Emirates allows booking flights from Dubai to 12 Arab states from July 1

Emirates airlines website enabled the option to book flights out of Dubai to 16 destinations in 12 Arab countries, starting from July 1.

The airline's website allowed booking flights to destinations in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Lebanon, Jordan and Sudan.

The airline had also announced earlier in the month, operating flights to the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the US, Canada, and Australia till June 30.

The UAE had suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country on March 23 as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

It is currently unclear when all government restrictions on air travel will be lifted.

Emirates had announced new coronavirus precautionary measures, including:

Complimentary hygiene kits given to every passenger upon check in at Dubai International Airport and on flights to Dubai. The kits contain masks, gloves, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer.

Wearing face masks and gloves is mandatory for all passengers and employees at Dubai airports. Only masks are required on Emirates flights.

On arrival at the airport, thermal scanners monitor the temperatures of all passengers and employees.

Social distancing indicators are placed on the ground and at waiting areas to help travelers maintain the necessary distance at check-in, immigration, boarding and transfer areas.

The boarding sequence has been staggered and passengers board by row, from the last row to the first, in small numbers.

The waiting area has also been modified to ensure all travelers observe social distancing.

Comfort items such as mattresses, pillows, blankets, headphones and toys will be hygienically sealed.

Emirates will resume its service with hot meals, using high quality, cutlery and crockery, sterilized before each use.

Aircraft lavatories are cleaned every 45 minutes.

Dubai has recently begun easing coronavirus restrictions, including shortening curfew hours, allowing gyms, cinemas, retail and wholesale shops, and other business activities to resume operations, and re-opening some beaches and parks to the public.

Last Update: 01:10 KSA 04:10 - GMT 01:10