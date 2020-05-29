Coronavirus: India’s passport centers in Saudi Arabia resume services from June 3

India’s passport and visa application centers in various locations in Saudi Arabia will resume passport services starting from June 3, while applying strict coronavirus precautionary measures.

The Indian consular services offered in Riyadh and Jeddah centers had been suspended since March 13 as part of the Kingdom's measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, after Saudi Arabia shortened curfew and eased coronavirus restrictions, a few centers will resume operations.

“Priority in appointments will be given to those whose passports have already expired or are due to expire soon and who need to travel or renew iqamas (residency visa),” the Embassy of India in Riyadh said in an advisory on Thursday.

“Only those who genuinely need to have their passports reissued should seek appointment. Please understand that every request for appointment cannot be accommodated immediately under the given circumstance,” it added.

The centers will operate between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. in a staggered manner. Here are the days operation:

Riyadh, Um al-Hammam: June 3 onwards.

Riyadh, Batha: June 3-15.

Al-Khobar: June 3-15.

Dammam: June 7 onwards.

Jubail: June 7 onwards.

Buraidah: June 7 onwards.

Hail: June 7 onwards.

The centers set strict coronavirus precautionary measures to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing, including:

Prior appointment for submission of application for passport-related or attestation services is mandatory. Applicants without a confirmed appointment will not be allowed.

People can make an appointment by sending an email to info.inriyadh@vfshelpline.com or calling (920006139).

Only the applicant with a confirmed appointment will be allowed to enter at the center at the assigned time.

All applicants must wear a face mask to enter the center. No applicant without a mask will be allowed to enter.

Temperature of each applicant will be checked before entry.

