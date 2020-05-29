Coronavirus: UAE conducts 36,000 tests, detects 638 new cases raising total to 33,170

The United Arab Emirates conducted 36,000 tests over the past 24 hours and detected 638 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 33,170, the health ministry announced on Friday.

The ministry also said 412 individuals have recently recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 17,097. Meanwhile, an additional two people had previously tested positive for the virus died, raising the relatively low death toll to 260.

The country had been recording around 700-900 new daily cases since the government eased restrictions earlier this month; however, the daily new cases have been on a downward trend recently.

The UAE has slowly been easing restrictions and lockdowns that were implemented to slow the spread of the deadly virus. Earlier this month, the government reduced a 24-hour lockdown that was part of a national disinfection program. Restaurants, malls and businesses were allowed to resume working hours as long as strict preventative measures were followed, including only being allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity in order to limit crowding.





Thursday, Dubai announced the reopening of public beaches and parks. On Monday, the emirate announced the reopening of gyms, cinemas and other business as well.

Despite easing of measures, all individuals will still be required to wear face masks as well as maintain social distancing requirements of no less than two meters while in public. Children under the age of 12 and the elderly over 65 remain banned from going to public places including malls and supermarkets.

