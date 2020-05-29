CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Pakistan to resume international flight operations from May 30

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane arrives at the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reuters Friday 29 May 2020
Text size A A A

Pakistan will allow international flights to resume, an aviation official said on Friday, after largely closing its airspace to commercial flights since March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“Both national and foreign airlines shall be allowed to operate from all international airports of Pakistan with exception of Gwadar and Turbat,” said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Senior Joint Secretary at the Civil Aviation Authority in a statement, adding that flights would be allowed from Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month despite a rise in the rate of coronavirus infections. Some airlines received exemptions during the closure to enable international repatriation flights in and out of Pakistan.

Read more:

Diabetes leads to 1 in 10 dying in hospital within 7 days, finds study

Don’t book repatriation flights online warns Pakistan consulate in Dubai

India’s Consulate in Dubai warns against repatriation flights scams

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 12:05 KSA 15:05 - GMT 12:05

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top