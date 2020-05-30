Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 344 new cases, tally at 10,793, urges against smoking

Bahrain reported on Saturday 344 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country up to 10,793, according to the Ministry of Health.

It also reported the recovery of 126 coronavirus patients, raising the total number of recoveries in the country up to 5,826. The death toll stood at 15 fatalities.

Out of the 344 new cases of infection, 234 were among expatriate workers and 110 were people who came into contact with previously infected individuals.

The Minister of Health, Faeqa al-Saleh, urged the public against smoking as it increases an individual’s susceptibility to COVID-19 infection.

“Smoking is one of the main risk factors that increase the chances of contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as it affects the efficiency of the respiratory system and the functions of lungs of smokers,” she said according to state news agency BNA.

She also noted that smoking causes chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancer and diabetes, all of which increase the likelihood of complications if a person is then infected with coronavirus.

Bahrain had announced on Thursday that it will resume holding Friday prayer in mosques starting from June 5.

Also, the country recently allowed barbershops and women’s salons and outdoor cinemas to resume activities.

