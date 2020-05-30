Coronavirus: EU urges US to reconsider decision to cut ties with WHO

The European Union urged the United States on Saturday to reconsider its decision to cut ties with the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In the face of this global threat, now is the time for enhanced cooperation and common solutions. Actions that weaken international results must be avoided,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in a statement.
“In this context, we urge the US to reconsider its announced decision,” it said, a day after President Donald Trump announced the move, accusing the UN agency of becoming a puppet of China.
