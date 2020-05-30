Coronavirus: Kuwait cases continue to rise with 1,008 new infections, total 26,192

Kuwait’s confirmed coronavirus cases continued to increase after the health ministry recorded 1,008 new infections over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 26,192 on Saturday.

The ministry also confirmed a total of 10,156 recoveries while the death toll rose to 205 after five new fatalities were recorded.

Most of the newly confirmed cases are Kuwaiti nationals and the remaining cases are Indian, Egyptian, Bangladeshi in addition to other nationalities, according to the health ministry.

Most individuals who tested positive over the past 24 hours had contracted the virus through contact with other infected people, the ministry said in a statement.

“Other cases are still under investigation for the causes of infection and examination of those in contact with them,” the ministry added.

The first three cases in Kuwait were announced on February 24, all of which had arrived from Iran which was witnessing an explosion of cases at the time. Many of the subsequent cases confirmed in Kuwait during late February were also people arriving from Iran.

The country quickly imposed an 11-hour curfew beginning on March 22, along with heavy fines for breaking the rules. The curfew was extended to a 24-hour lockdown on May 10 as cases continued to increase.

On Monday, however, the government announced it will not extend the 24-hour curfew beyond May 30, according to the country's interior minister. A few days later, authorities announced a partial 12-hour curfew to be imposed on the entire country between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. This is part of the first phase plan for the gradual return to “normalcy.”

