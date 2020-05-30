Coronavirus: Oman cases surpass 10,000 with 603 new infections

Oman confirmed 603 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total to 10,423, according to the health ministry on Saturday.

The ministry also confirmed that the number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 2,396 and the death toll reached 42.

Of the new cases, 343 are foreign nationals while 260 are Omanis.

Individuals are urged to adhere to preventative measures implemented by the government in order to slow the spread of the virus.



“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families and our community from the spread of the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a statement.





Oman announced it would end its lockdown in the Muscat province starting today, including in the capital.



Also, 50 percent of employees are expected to return to their offices beginning May 31.



Last Update: 09:58 KSA 12:58 - GMT 09:58