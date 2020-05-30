Coronavirus: Qatar reports 2,355 cases, tally at 55,262, urges public to stay at home

Qatar reported on Saturday 2,355 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country up to 55,262, according to the Ministry of Health.

It also reported that 5,235 coronavirus patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries in the country up to 25,839. The death toll stood at 36 fatalities.

آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر

Latest update on Coronavirus in Qatar#سلامتك_هي_سلامتي #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/PZXzOlZxfQ — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) May 30, 2020

The ministry urged the public to stay at home as the country remains in the “peak stage” of the outbreak.

“The Ministry of Public Health stresses that because the coronavirus outbreak is at the peak stage in Qatar, it is important not to leave the house except for when absolutely essential.”

It also stressed the importance of adhering to all measures to protect against infection, including maintaining social distancing both in the workplace and public places, as well as wearing a face mask and avoiding social visits to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

The ministry said that most of the new cases were expat workers who contracted the virus from previously infected individuals.

It added that the number of infections among citizens and residents have increased due to contact with infected family members who had been infected in the workplace or due to visits and family gatherings.

“The number of positive cases between citizens and residents witnessed a significant rise, with the number of infections relating to family gatherings, visits and sharing meals together with relatives and extended families.”

“Infections doubled due to family gatherings and visits between friends and extended families, and people ignoring the preventive measures recommended by the concerned authorities; the most important of which is staying at home and maintaining social distance.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Hamad’s Medical Corporation urged people who showed coronavirus symptoms to get tested.

“There is growing evidence that some individuals with symptoms are opting to stay home. This can be extremely dangerous. If a patient is developing pneumonia, it can get progressively worse very quickly. This is also true of patients who are older or have underlying medical conditions and may develop associated complications. With COVID-19, things can escalate very quickly, which is why we are stressing the importance of early testing,” Dr. Ahmed al-Mohammed said.

He added: “We still don’t fully understand why some people who get this virus will become very sick, while others experience almost no symptoms. Certain predictors can help us determine who is most at risk for severe illness, but we are all hearing the stories from across the world about young, healthy people who contract this virus and require mechanical ventilation and other forms of intensive treatment. Not all of these patients survive, particularly if they present late with advanced and severe disease.”

