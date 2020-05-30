Coronavirus: UAE’s new nightly curfew does not affect Dubai’s 11 p.m. curfew

The UAE’s newly announced curfew timing between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. does not affect Dubai’s shorter curfew which lasts between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., Dubai Police told local media on Friday.

Dubai Police stressed that anyone who leaves their home during curfew timings between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. without a movement permit will be fined 3,000 dirhams ($817).

“A fine of AED 3,000 for leaving home or travelling during curfew times announced by relevant authorities (11 p.m. – 6 a.m.), except for necessary and urgent matters such as buying food, medicine, and health emergencies where permits should be obtained from (http://dxbpermit.gov.ae/) prior to going outside. Workers within vital sectors are exempt from this violation,” Dubai Police said in a tweet on Friday.

The UAE had announced adjusting its nightly curfew starting from May 30. During the hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. the public’s movement will be restricted, and the authorities will be conducting sanitization operations as part of the national disinfection program to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Food outlets, cooperatives, grocery stores, supermarkets and pharmacies are permitted to open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

However, public gathering and family visits remain banned.

Abu Dhabi said it will implement the new UAE curfew timings and its disinfection operations will run from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., the emirate’s media office said.

“From Saturday 30 May, National Sterilization Program timings in Abu Dhabi will run from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. across all residential areas, industrial zones and workers’ accommodation,” it added.

From Saturday 30 May, National Sterilisation Programme timings in Abu Dhabi will run from 10pm until 6am across all residential areas, industrial zones and workers’ accommodation. pic.twitter.com/mvlEOMnw2Z — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 29, 2020

Dubai re-opens

Dubai has recently begun easing coronavirus restrictions, including shortening curfew hours and allowing gyms, cinemas, retail and wholesale shops, and other business activities to resume operations.

The emirate also re-opened four beaches and major parks to the public.

It also announced that all the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority's museums will re-open to the public starting from June 1, with a visitor capacity limit of 50 percent.

On Friday, Dubai announced that it will allow the public to exercise outdoors after dawn.

The Dubai Media Office said in a tweet: “All members of public (are) allowed to exercise outdoors from after Fajr prayers (around 4:30 AM), while fully adhering to precautionary measures and avoiding gatherings of more than five people.”

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai: All members of public allowed to exercise outdoors from after Fajr prayer (around 4:30 AM) while fully adhering to precautionary measures and avoiding gatherings of more than 5 people. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 29, 2020

