Re-imposing coronavirus measures in Saudi Arabia depends on public’s compliance: Min

The Minister said on Twitter: “We are in the first stages of the ‘Cautious return,’ therefore we rely on your commitment. Returning to increased precautions depends on God, then on everyone’s compliance. We kindly ask you to follow the precautions.”
The Kingdom put in place COVID-19 precautionary guidelines as the country begins to re-open and business activities resume operations. The safety measures cover procedures in shops, malls, residential and commercial buildings, labor housing, and facilities in the construction and industrial sectors, among others.
The ministry stressed that the increased testing will not include screening inside home or require the authorities to visit residences, it will be carried out through several outlets, including: testing people in their cars in drive-thrus in several cities.
In addition, COVID-19 tests will continue to be conducted in primary healthcare facilities, and residents and citizens will be allowed to book appointments to collect their own test samples through the health app “Sehaty.”