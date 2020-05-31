Coronavirus: Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem reopens after two months

Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound – the third holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia – reopened on Sunday after being closed for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
An AFP journalist on the scene said that worshippers in protective masks were allowed to enter the compound in the early hours for the first prayers of the day.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
The compound, located in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, closed its doors in March as part of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem to reopen after Eid al-Fitr
Prayers at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa suspended for Ramadan
Al-Aqsa mosque closes as precaution against coronavirus: Report
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 00:49 KSA 03:49 - GMT 00:49