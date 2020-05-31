Coronavirus: Bahrain records 495 new cases, 847 new recoveries

Bahrain records 495 new coronavirus cases and 847 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 11,288 and the recoveries to 6,673, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.
Out of the newly reported cases, 341 were detected in expatriate workers, and 154 COVID-19 cases were found in people who had direct contact with previously infected individuals.
There are currently 43 people receiving treatment for the virus, out of which 13 are in critical condition, according to the health ministry.
A total of 4,584 are currently stable, the health ministry said.
The coronavirus death toll in the country is 18.
Bahrain on Thursday announced that it would be allowing mosques to hold Friday prayers starting from June 5.
Barbershops, women’s salons, and outdoor cinemas have also been recently permitted to resume activities.
