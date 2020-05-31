Coronavirus: Brazil’s COVID-19 outbreak worsens as total cases near 500,000

Brazil registered a record 33,274 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, its health ministry said, raising the total to 498,440 in a country with one of the world’s worst outbreaks.
The death toll in Brazil from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, increased to 28,834, with 956 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
According to an AFP tally on Saturday, more than six million cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially recorded worldwide, two thirds of them in Europe and the United States.
As of 20:15 GMT, there were at least 6,000,867 cases of coronavirus recorded and 366,848 deaths. Europe remains the continent hardest hit by the pandemic, with 2,135,170 cases and 177,595 deaths.
