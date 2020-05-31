Coronavirus: Resuming economic activities in the UAE is ‘necessary’, says Dubai Ruler

Resuming economic activities in the UAE is “necessary,” but the public must be responsible, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said on Sunday as coronavirus restrictions in the country begin to ease.

“We are approaching a new phase of gradual reopening of our economy where entities & sectors are responsible for safeguarding health of employees. Public health remains a top priority,” Sheikh Mohammed said during the first cabinet meeting after government employees returned to work.

“The coming phase requires a new spirit and new ways of thinking. Our work needs to be smarter and more flexible,” he said on Twitter.

Dubai last week announced that it would be allowing some businesses to reopen if they comply with social distancing rules and preventative measures.

During Sunday’s cabinet meeting, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed, members discussed measures and policies to facilitate employees’ return to their offices.

“We discussed measures to bring employees back to their offices and policies to automate future government work. We formed two teams to develop smart judiciary services and study the social culture our society needs in the coming phase,” he added.

