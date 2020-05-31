Coronavirus: Resuming economic activities in the UAE is ‘necessary’, says Dubai Ruler

Resuming economic activities in the UAE is “necessary,” but the public must be responsible, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said on Sunday as coronavirus restrictions in the country begin to ease.
I chaired a cabinet meeting today, on the first day of returning to work in government offices. We are approaching a new phase of gradual reopening of our economy where entities & sectors are responsible for safeguarding health of employees. Public health remains a top priority. pic.twitter.com/Tjd6IR7e6s— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 31, 2020
SHOW MORE
We discussed measures to bring employees back to their offices and policies to automate future government work. We formed two teams to develop smart judiciary services and study the social culture our society needs in the coming phase. pic.twitter.com/WcaFvqdoYN— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 31, 2020