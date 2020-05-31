Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 1,877 new cases, raising total to 85,261

Saudi Arabia detected 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 85,261, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

The highest number of cases was reported in Jeddah, where 586 cases were detected. The capital Riyadh recorded 504 new cases, while the other cases were confirmed in other cities and provinces around Saudi Arabia.

Twenty-three people died of the virus in the country, which brings the virus-related death toll to 503.

Meanwhile, 3,559 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This raises the total number of recoveries in the country to 62,442.

Saudi Arabia’s health minister Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah on Saturday said that more than 70 percent of the cases in the Kingdom have recoered so far as a result of the country’s treatment protocols

“We have treatment protocols developed by Saudi experts,” al-Rabiah said.

“These protocols are continuously updated with any new global developments related to treatments and procedures,” he added.

