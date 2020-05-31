Coronavirus: UAE detects 661 new cases after conducting over 37,000 tests

The United Arab Emirates detected on Sunday 661 new coronavirus cases after conducting over 37,000 tests, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 34,557, the Ministry of Health announced.

The total number of recoveries in the country rose to 17,932 after 386 people recovered from the virus on Sunday, the government said.

Two people died on Sunday due to complications from the coronavirus, the government added. This brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 264.

Also, @mohapuae announced the death of two people, who tested positive for COVID-19, due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 264. — UAEGov (@uaegov) May 31, 2020

Health ministry spokeswoman Dr. Farida al-Hosani on Saturday urged the public to continue to adhere to precautionary measures as they enter a new stage.

“We are living through a new stage that requires us to adopt a new lifestyle based on adherence to precautionary measures and following medical advice to limit the chances of COVID-19 infection,” al-Hosani said.

“This can be done through practicing social distancing, regular sterilization, wearing face masks when leaving the home. This stage also requires increased caution among high risk groups, especially those suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, asthma and respiratory and heart diseases.”

The UAE last week announced that movement in Dubai will be restricted from the hours of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., and from 10 p.m. 6 a.m. in other emirates.

