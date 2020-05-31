Coronavirus: UAE bans movement in, out of Abu Dhabi

Movement to and from the UAE’s capital city Abu Dhabi and its cities will be restricted starting from June 2 for a week as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Sunday.
Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DOH, have announced a ban on movement entering & exiting the emirate and between its regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, & Al Dhafrah) starting from Tuesday 2 June, for 1 week. pic.twitter.com/U5cnfMBIcC— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 31, 2020
SHOW MORE
From Saturday 30 May, National Sterilisation Programme timings in Abu Dhabi will run from 10pm until 6am across all residential areas, industrial zones and workers’ accommodation. pic.twitter.com/mvlEOMnw2Z— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 29, 2020
Last Update: 15:11 KSA 18:11 - GMT 15:11