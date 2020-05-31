Coronavirus: UAE bans movement in, out of Abu Dhabi

Movement to and from the UAE’s capital city Abu Dhabi and its cities will be restricted starting from June 2 for a week as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Sunday.

“Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DOH, have announced a ban on movement entering & exiting the emirate and between its regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, & Al Dhafrah) starting from Tuesday 2 June, for 1 week,” the capital’s media office tweeted.

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DOH, have announced a ban on movement entering & exiting the emirate and between its regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, & Al Dhafrah) starting from Tuesday 2 June, for 1 week. pic.twitter.com/U5cnfMBIcC — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 31, 2020

The ban on movement includes residents and citizens, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office.

However, employees working in vital sectors, patients with chronic illnesses who want to visit hospitals, and the those transporting necessary goods are exempt.

The UAE last week announced that it would be adjusting its nightly curfew starting from May 30, and will restrict movement from the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

From Saturday 30 May, National Sterilisation Programme timings in Abu Dhabi will run from 10pm until 6am across all residential areas, industrial zones and workers’ accommodation. pic.twitter.com/mvlEOMnw2Z — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 29, 2020

During that time, authorities will be conducting the national disinfection program to help prevent the virus from spreading.

Food outlets, cooperatives, grocery stores, supermarkets and pharmacies are permitted to open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“From Saturday 30 May, National Sterilization Program timings in Abu Dhabi will run from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. across all residential areas, industrial zones and workers’ accommodation,” the emirate’s media office said.

