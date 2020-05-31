Dubai’s Emirates airline plans to cut staff amid coronavirus crisis

Emirates airlines plans to cut some of its staff in a bid to sustain its business operations in the face of the global downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for the airline said on Sunday.

“We reviewed all possible scenarios in order to sustain our business operations, but have come to the conclusion that we unfortunately have to say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us,” the spokesperson said in a statement carried by the government of Dubai’s media office.

In mid-May media reports had suggested that Emirates was planning to reduce its total number of employees by around 30 percent, and the airline was considering accelerating the retirement of its Airbus A380 fleet of aircraft. A spokesperson told Al Arabiya English at the time that no decision had been taken.

Developing

Last Update: 14:03 KSA 17:03 - GMT 14:03