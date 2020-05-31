Kuwait reports 851 new coronavirus infections as death toll climbs to 212

Kuwait reported 851 new infections of the coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 27,043, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
The virus-related deaths in the country on Sunday reached 212 after seven people died, according to the ministry.
The newly reported cases include 297 Kuwaitis, 165 Indians, 86 Bangladeshis, and 129 Egyptians and people of other nationalities.
Meanwhile, the ministry conducted 3,349 swab tests in the past 24 hours as the country ramps up its efforts to contain the outbreak.
The government last week announced that it would not be extending the 24-hour curfew beyond May 30.
A partial 12-hour curfew from the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. began today, and is the first phase of a plan designed for the gradual return to “normalcy.”
