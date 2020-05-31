Spain’s PM Sanchez ask parliament to extend lockdown until June 21

Spain’s prime minister said on Sunday he will ask parliament to agree to a last two-week extension of the state of emergency lockdown until June 21, after which the government will no longer restrict citizens’ movements, newspaper El Pais reported.



Pedro Sanchez told regional government leaders during a video-conference meeting that this would be the last lockdown as Spain’s infection rates have reduced dramatically.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



The country’s death toll rose by four on Saturday to 27,125, the health ministry said, reflecting a dramatic decline in daily fatalities as Spain brings the outbreak under control.



The number of COVID-19 infections increased by 271 overnight to 239,228 on Saturday.



One of the worst-hit nations by COVID-19, Spain imposed a state of emergency on March 14 which involved a strict lockdown under which people could only leave their homes to buy food, seek medical care or for jobs where they could not work from home.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Children were initially confined inside all day. Restrictions are now being gradually eased.

Read more:

Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 22,000

Jobless claims surge by over 300,000 in Spain amid coronavirus crisis



Coronavirus: Spain urges tourists to book vacations starting July



Despite opposition to the last lockdown extension from parties on the right and demonstrations in the streets across Spain, Sanchez struck a deal with the Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) which should guarantee his minority government wins the parliamentary vote.



ERC, which has 13 deputies, reaffirmed on Saturday it would abstain from the vote, a senior party official said, which would allow the left-wing government to pass the motion.





The ERC said in a statement it had decided to abstain “provided that it is the last extension of the state of alarm.”

Last Update: 12:53 KSA 15:53 - GMT 12:53