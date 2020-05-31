Total number of global confirmed coronavirus cases surpasses 6 million: AFP tally

More than six million cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially recorded worldwide, two thirds of them in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally on Saturday.
As of 20:15 GMT, there were at least 6,000,867 cases of coronavirus recorded and 366,848 deaths. Europe remains the continent hardest hit by the pandemic, with 2,135,170 cases and 177,595 deaths.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.
Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.
The United States is the worst-hit country, with 1,760,740 cases and 103,472 deaths.
But the virus is now spreading fastest in Latin America, with more than 45,000 cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 944,695 cases and 49,230 deaths.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Cats can spread coronavirus, cat-to-human COVID-19 transmission possible: Researchers
US research predicts 3 futures for coronavirus: Small waves, fall peak, ‘slow burn’
Study predicts coronavirus ‘hidden period’, end date in US, UK, Italy, Spain, France
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 21:46 KSA 00:46 - GMT 21:46