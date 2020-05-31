Worldwide coronavirus toll at least 369,086 since December

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 369,086 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 6,075,070 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,502,600 are now considered recovered.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



The United States is the worst-hit country with 103,781 deaths from 1,770,384 cases. At least 416,461 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 38,376 deaths from 272,826 cases, Italy with 33,340 deaths from 232,664 cases, Brazil with 28,834 deaths and 498,444 cases and France with 28,771 deaths and 188,625 cases.

Among the countries with the highest death rate from the virus, Belgium has suffered 82 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Spain with 58, Britain with 57, Italy with 55 and France with 44 per 100,000.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,001 infections. It has 78,304 recovered cases.

Read more:

Coronavirus: How China tested 11 million people for COVID-19 in two weeks

Iran struggles to contain coronavirus as cases surpass 150,000

India records over 8,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Since Saturday at 1900 GMT, Rwanda declared its first official death from the virus.

Europe overall has 177,780 deaths from 2,144,927 cases, the United States and Canada have 110,916 deaths from 1,860,545 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 50,631 deaths from 985,276 cases, Asia 16,134 deaths from 537,209 cases, the Middle East 9,374 deaths from 397,419 cases, Africa 4,056 deaths from 141,136 cases, and Oceania 132 deaths from 8,565 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

Last Update: 14:33 KSA 17:33 - GMT 14:33