Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tests positive for coronavirus

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, speaking during a Facebook live video.

“I didn’t have any symptoms, I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline”, said Pashinyan, adding that his whole family was infected.

Armenia, with a population of 3 million, had registered 9,402 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday and 139 deaths.

The Armenian government declared a state of emergency from March 16 until April 16 to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 372,047 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 6,182,860 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,574,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

(With AFP)

