Coronavirus: Dubai Health Authority to phase in non-urgent healthcare services 

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Sunday that it will gradually begin resuming non-urgent healthcare services and will continue to treat coronavirus patients efficiently.

Outpatient clinics and specialized departments will slowly begin to resume operational procedures and services.

Non-urgent healthcare services had been halted temporarily following the COVID-19 outbreak as a preventative measure against the virus, the CEO of the Dubai Healthcare Corporation at DHA Dr. Younis Kazim said, according to the Dubai Media Office.

Dr. Younis Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Healthcare Corporation at @DHA_Dubai: DHA to gradually resume services provided in outpatient clinics and specialised departments across the DHA network while also providing telemedicine consultation. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 31, 2020

The authority had at the time expanded existing services and introduced new ones including telemedicine services, homecare services, and medicine delivery services, Kazim told the media office.

The DHA will continue providing the highest standard of care across its facilities dedicated to coronavirus cases, he added.

COVID-19 cases in the country vary in severity, and only 0.6 percent of the cases require ICU care, he said. The remaining cases, which are mild and do not require hospitalization, are isolated in facilities run by specialized DHA teams.

