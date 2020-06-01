Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 719 new cases, total infections steadily rise to 27,762

Kuwait detected a steady rise of 719 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which raises the total number of cases in the country to 27,762, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

Eight people died of the virus on Monday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to 220.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in Kuwait rose to 12,899 after 1,513 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The number of recoveries in the country has been higher than the daily reported number of cases for the past few days, health ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah al-Sanad said, adding that this is expected to continue as long as the public continues to adhere to precautionary measures.

None of the newly reported cases are of people who had traveled abroad, he said. However, they include people who have had direct contact with previously infected individuals, according to al-Sanad.

Out of the 791 infected individuals, 265 are Kuwaiti, 156 are Indian, 104 are Egyptian, 48 are Bangladeshi, and the remaining cases are of people of different nationalities.

The ministry has conducted a total of 297,026 swab tests so far, 3,664 of which were done in the past 24 hours, al-Sanad said.

The government last week announced that it would not be extending the 24-hour curfew beyond May 30.

A partial 12-hour curfew from the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. began today, and is the first phase of a plan designed for the gradual return to “normalcy.”

